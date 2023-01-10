Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. now open o San Antonio's far North Side

Instagram / classicrockcoffeesa
Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. is now serving on San Antonio's far North Side.
A new spot serving up both caffeinated drinks and rock 'n' roll nostalgia has opened on San Antonio's far North Side.
Missouri-based chain Classic Rock Coffee Co. is known for slinging coffee drinks, smoothies, sandwiches and flatbreads in a vibrant atmosphere featuring concert posters and neon murals. Its San Antonio outpost opened on Dec. 21, according to social media posts
.
Aside from the expected java classics, Class Rock Coffee also serves up flavored coffee drinks with humor-infused names such as the Sister Hazelnut and Raspberry Beret, the latter of which features white chocolate and raspberry flavor boosts. It also whips up breakfast sandwiches such as the War Pig, which features a fried egg, cheddar cheese, smoked ham and bacon on a ciabatta bun.
Classic Rock Coffee Co., 15614 Huebner Road, is open Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Thursday 7 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.–10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter