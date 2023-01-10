Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. now open o San Antonio's far North Side

The chain is known for slinging coffee drinks, smoothies, sandwiches and flatbreads in a vibrant atmosphere featuring concert posters and neon murals.

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 11:23 am

Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. is now serving on San Antonio's far North Side. - Instagram / classicrockcoffeesa
Instagram / classicrockcoffeesa
Missouri-based Classic Rock Coffee Co. is now serving on San Antonio's far North Side.
A new spot serving up both caffeinated drinks and rock 'n' roll nostalgia has opened on San Antonio's far North Side.

Missouri-based chain Classic Rock Coffee Co. is known for slinging coffee drinks, smoothies, sandwiches and flatbreads in a vibrant atmosphere featuring concert posters and neon murals. Its San Antonio outpost opened on Dec. 21, according to social media posts.

Aside from the expected java classics, Class Rock Coffee also serves up flavored coffee drinks with humor-infused names such as the Sister Hazelnut and Raspberry Beret, the latter of which features white chocolate and raspberry flavor boosts. It also whips up breakfast sandwiches such as the War Pig, which features a fried egg, cheddar cheese, smoked ham and bacon on a ciabatta bun.

Classic Rock Coffee Co., 15614 Huebner Road, is open Monday through Wednesday 7 a.m.–8 p.m., Thursday 7 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday 7 a.m.–10 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes

By Nina Rangel

Go Fish Market is located at 125 W. Grayson St.

San Antonio culinary landmark Josephine Street closed until Jan. 23 for maintenance, facelift

By Nina Rangel

Downtown-area eatery Josephine Street has temporarily closed for some planned maintenance.

Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market and Bakery will serve food at this year's Asian New Year Festival.

Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us