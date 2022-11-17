Mixed-use development similar to San Antonio's Pearl planned for nearby New Braunfels

Agricultural buildings on the property will be repurposed into restaurants, bars, coffee shops and retail shops.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development. - Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show a Pearl-reminiscent mixed-use development.
Work on a new, Pearl-reminiscent shopping and dining destination will soon get underway in the San Antonio bedroom community of New Braunfels, officials behind the project said Thursday.

Backed by the New Braunfels business owners behind the revamp of Krause's Cafe + Biergarten, the Co-Op Marketplace will repurpose agricultural buildings into a public destination with restaurants, bars, coffee shops, retail, park space, a live music stage and more.

The new mixed-use property will feature more than an acre of outdoor space on 4,000 square feet of artificial turf, outfitted with seating and shade trees, according to details shared by the developers. 

click to enlarge Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show its outdoor space. - Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Mogas + Gonzalez Associated Architects
Renderings of Co-Op Marketplace show its outdoor space.
Construction on Co-Op Marketplace is set to begin in 2023, with an anticipated opening date in fall 2024, according to the development group, which includes  attorney Mike Myers and developer Fred Heimer along Carol and Chris Snider, who have helped rejuvenate Krause's and other downtown New Braunfels locales.

The mixed-use facility will be located at 210 South Castell Avenue in the downtown area.

San Antonio-based Mogas+Gonzalez Associated Architects is assisting with the project. It will work with the owners to repurpose existing historical structures on the property.

Officials behind the project said it will include a mix of restaurant and retail tenants as well as a collection of smaller businesses combined to create a 13,000-square-foot marketplace that will focus on artisanal and regional foods and products.

