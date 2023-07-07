Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

National Fried Chicken Day, Plant-based Pizza: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

An upcoming culinary expansion at the Japanese Tea Garden and recipes from Maverick Distilling and Blanco-based Milam & Greene Whiskey are also making top food news.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 3:26 pm

click to enlarge Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken. - Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.
This week's most-read Current food news gathers tons of info for foodies looking to indulge on several culinary guilty pleasures: fried chicken, distilled spirits and drag shows. Readers also wanted to know more about a local vegan outfit's expansion into the pizza sector and Japanese Tea Garden eatery Jingu House's expansion into seated dining and Japanese fare.

Read on for more.
