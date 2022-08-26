National nonprofit For Goodness Cakes now providing sweets to San Antonio's underprivileged kids

The Georgia-based nonprofit works with local bakers to provide birthday and graduation cakes to area foster and homeless kids.

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 11:28 am

Georgia-based nonprofit For Goodness Cakes has launched a San Antonio chapter. - Facebook / For Goodness Cakes
Facebook / For Goodness Cakes
Georgia-based nonprofit For Goodness Cakes has launched a San Antonio chapter.
National nonprofit For Goodness Cakes has launched a San Antonio chapter, which will provide fresh-baked love to underprivileged kids.

The Georgia-based organization works with local bakers to provide birthday and graduation cakes to area foster and homeless youth, helping them celebrate those special days with hand-delivered sweets.

“We are so pleased to be able to open one of our newest chapters in San Antonio,” For Goodness Cakes co-founder and Executive Director Jaime Lehman said in an emailed statement. “We believe that every child deserves to celebrate their special day and by partnering agencies and shelters with volunteer bakers, we have created a wonderful system to help ‘spread love, joy and frosting’ to at-promise kids.”

The new Alamo City chapter aims to partner with local nonprofits that serve children facing adversity, according to For Goodness Cakes officials. These can include foster care agencies; homeless or alternative-care shelters; or agencies serving LGBTQ+, critically or terminally ill and sex-trafficked youth or kids with incarcerated parents.

The group also is seeking bakers to volunteer their skills to prepare and deliver cakes based on their own schedule. Those bakers need not be professionals.

For Goodness Cakes was started in 2016 by Jaime Lehman and Jess Churchill, and the organization now operates 23 U.S. chapters. More than 4,000 volunteers and 450 partner agencies work with the nonprofit, which has delivered more than 12,000 cakes since it was established.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Dad's Karaoke 2615 Mossrock Dr., (210) 267-5703, facebook.com/dadskaraoke When "karaoke" is in the name, you can expect a venue name to have its shit together. This spot is perfect for times you just wanna get drunk and scream into a microphone. Slightly sleazy, the bar is a solid option for hours of uninhibited fun for just about anyone, especially first-timers trying to get their feet wet in the art of karaoke. Expect a crowd — or shall we say audience? Photo via Google Maps

Here's where to sing karaoke almost any night of the week in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall
Press Coffee 4035 Broadway, presscoffee2go.com If you enjoy natural light and good coffee, Press Coffee offers both in a greenhouse-like A-frame space located just down the street from the Witte Museum. Photo via Instagram / presscoffee_sa

San Antonio's essential local coffee shops to get your daily pick-me-up
Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It's inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about

