National nonprofit For Goodness Cakes now providing sweets to San Antonio's underprivileged kids

National nonprofit For Goodness Cakes has launched a San Antonio chapter, which will provide fresh-baked love to underprivileged kids.The Georgia-based organization works with local bakers to provide birthday and graduation cakes to area foster and homeless youth, helping them celebrate those special days with hand-delivered sweets.“We are so pleased to be able to open one of our newest chapters in San Antonio,” For Goodness Cakes co-founder and Executive Director Jaime Lehman said in an emailed statement. “We believe that every child deserves to celebrate their special day and by partnering agencies and shelters with volunteer bakers, we have created a wonderful system to help ‘spread love, joy and frosting’ to at-promise kids.”The new Alamo City chapter aims to partner with local nonprofits that serve children facing adversity, according to For Goodness Cakes officials. These can include foster care agencies; homeless or alternative-care shelters; or agencies serving LGBTQ+, critically or terminally ill and sex-trafficked youth or kids with incarcerated parents.The group also is seeking bakers to volunteer their skills to prepare and deliver cakes based on their own schedule. Those bakers need not be professionals.For Goodness Cakes was started in 2016 by Jaime Lehman and Jess Churchill, and the organization now operates 23 U.S. chapters. More than 4,000 volunteers and 450 partner agencies work with the nonprofit, which has delivered more than 12,000 cakes since it was established.