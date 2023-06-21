VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Nationally lauded local brunch spot Comfort Cafe opening third San Antonio location in Leon Valley

The homegrown chain's new location will open north of Ingram Park Mall later this summer.

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 11:25 am

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Cafe serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.
Facebook / Comfort Cafe San Antonio
Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Cafe serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.
Homegrown brunch chain Comfort Cafe will open a third San Antonio dining spot later this summer, this one in Leon Valley.  

Comfort Cafe's owners shared the news Saturday on Facebook, teasing a tentative Aug. 1 opening date for the restaurant north of Ingram Park Mall. It will be the charity-focused chain's fourth Texas location.

“We are Adding another Comfort Cafe to San Antonio very Soon,” the post read. “You ask where? 6812 Bandera Road suite 101 Blessings for this new chapter.”

Comfort Cafe's pay-what-you-can charity restaurants serve up classic breakfast and lunch foods with all proceeds going to recovery program SerenityStar. All cafe workers, from waitstaff to cooks, are in some state of their own recovery process through SerenityStar.

Yelp has frequently recognized Comfort Cafe for its excellent customer reviews, earlier this year giving the Los Patios outpost the No. 2 slot on the Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S. for Mother's Day list. The review site also named the chain one of Texas’ Top 100 Restaurants in 2022.

Comfort Cafe's other locations include a brick and mortar store at Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios complex, a downtown food truck and a dine-in location in Smithville, about two hours northeast of the Alamo City.

The launch of the new Leon Valley store will mark the second time Comfort Cafe has planted its flag on Bandera Road. Its first restaurant on the major Northwest San Antonio tributary closed in 2021 after a severe flood resulted in irreparable damage. The city has since marked that building for demolition.

