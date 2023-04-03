Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee opens first San Antonio location

The new drive-thru store is locally owned and located in Northwest San Antonio.

Mon, Apr 3, 2023

Omaha, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee made its San Antonio debut last week with a locally owned drive-thru location, according to company officials.

The new coffee spot, located at 10911 Fredericksburg Road near the Strand at Huebner Oaks shopping center, began serving specialty coffee-based beverages last Friday.

Scooter's menu is comprised of espresso-based sippers, hot- and cold-brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, pastries and savory breakfast eats. The chain also sells nitro cold brew, which features small bubbles and a thick and creamy texture thanks to the addition of nitrogen. Not all locations offer the nitrogen-charged option, according to Scooter's website.

San Antonio residents Bridgette Harkins, Marlise Kercheville, Brady Vick and Tammy Mowles own the local franchise, according to Scooter's officials.

Born in 1998, Scooter's operates more than 550 locations in 28 U.S. states. The company plans additional locations in at least two more states in 2023.

The San Antonio location is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

