Never Late Diner, El Mirasol: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Folks were also curious about a massive new Wemby-inspired hot dog offering, as well as the impending closure of 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's.
Read on for more.
- Northwest San Antonio will soon welcome new late-night spot Never Late Diner
- Chispa haven El Mirasol to open new San Antonio-area location
- San Antonio-based Pizza Patrón plans massive expansion
- San Antonio hotdog stand El Weinecero introduces 18-inch hot dog honoring Wemby
- San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's will close permanently Sunday, July 23
