Never Late Diner, El Mirasol: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak A neon "open 24 hours" sign.

This week's most-readfood news was dominated by several stories outlining the latest in new local eateries, including an upcoming 24-hour diner, a new El Mirasol location and a state-wide expansion of Latin 'za outfit Pizza Patrón.Folks were also curious about a massive new Wemby-inspired hot dog offering, as well as the impending closure of 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's.Read on for more.