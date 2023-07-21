Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Never Late Diner, El Mirasol: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Pizza Patrón's impending statewide expansion and El Weinecero's Wemby-inspired dog are also making top food news.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge A neon "open 24 hours" sign. - Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak
Unsplash / Alina Grubnyak
A neon "open 24 hours" sign.
This week's most-read Current food news was dominated by several stories outlining the latest in new local eateries, including an upcoming 24-hour diner, a new El Mirasol location and a state-wide expansion of Latin 'za outfit Pizza Patrón.

Folks were also curious about a massive new Wemby-inspired hot dog offering, as well as the impending closure of 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's.

Read on for more.
