New 'American tavern' Double Standard, now open in downtown San Antonio

Screen Capture / Google Maps The Rand Building is located at 114 E. Houston St.

The new “American Tavern” concept from the group behind San Antonio foodie havens Hot Joy, Barbaro and Little Death is now serving from the ground floor of downtown's Rand Building.Double Standard announced its opening Friday on social media.While the details in the Instagram post are sparse beyond its hours, we do know the restaurant occupies the 3,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Rosella Coffee's downtown location, closed early in the pandemic. John Philpot handles the kitchen while Esquire Tavern alum Myles Worrell oversees the bar.According to Double Standard's website, the menu encompasses burgers, steak frites, roasted chicken and fresh seafood such as fresh oysters and shrimp cocktail. A selection of bar snacks includes tinned seafood, crackers and Scotch eggs.As for tipples, the spot offers craft cocktails, $6 well drinks and shot-and-a-beer combos from the bar. A happy hour featuring $1 East Coast oysters, $2 draft beer and $3 well drinks runs noon to 6 p.m. daily.Double Standard is located at 114 E. Houston St.