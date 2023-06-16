VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

New barbecue pop-up now slinging smoked meats at San Antonio’s Pearl Bottling Dept. food hall

Hungry diners can expect pastrami, brisket, pulled pork and fried chicken sandwiches, sauced wings and more.

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Howdy Child's menu of barbecue sandwiches, chicken and homestyle sides. - Instagram / howdychild_satx
Howdy Child, a weekend pop-up at the Pearl’s Bottling Department food hall, is now slinging barbecue sandwiches, chicken and homestyle sides, MySA reports.

Howdy Child is the second iteration of Pearl Farmer's Market barbecue pop-up Three Six General, from the butcher shop and store in San Marcos of the same name, which began serving smoked meats inside Bottling Dept. back in March. According to MySA, Pitmaster Matti Bills has been working toward rebranding the San Antonio Three Six General pop-up into Howdy Child, which offers a more focused menu of meat-packed sandos, wings and sides.

Hungry diners can expect pastrami, brisket, pulled pork and fried chicken sandwiches, sauced wings and chicken tenders, social media posts for the pop-up show. Side items include mac and cheese, French fries and tangy cole slaw.

The Bottling Dept. is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Howdy Child is situated between WonderSlice Pizza and Henbit — another recent addition — inside the food hall, 312 Pearl Pkwy., Building 6.

