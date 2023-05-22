VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

New boba tea spot Feng Cha open in San Antonio's Castle Hills neighborhood

Feng Cha offers an extensive boba tea and coffee menu along with milk foam cake, one of its dessert specialties.

By on Mon, May 22, 2023 at 10:14 am

Feng Cha is now open in Castle Hills. - Instagram / fengchasatx
Feng Cha is now open in Castle Hills.
Fort Worth-based boba tea chain Feng Cha has opened its first Alamo City outpost, slinging teas, desserts and fruit-based sippers in Castle Hills.

Located at 8055 West Ave., Suite 100, the store held its grand opening over the weekend. The spot offers an extensive boba tea and coffee menu along with fruit-based drinks, milk teas and milk foam teas.

One of Feng Cha's specialities is its milk foam cake, a pillowy sponge cake with a creamy, milky foam center similar to that of a lava cake.

Feng Cha is open noon-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon-10 p.m.Friday and Saturday, according to its social media accounts.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

