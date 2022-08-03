New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state

Facebook / Texas T Pub
The Texas T Pub opened in 1986.
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State
features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports
.
Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively, the book chronicles the duo’s journey across the Lone Star State as they looked for a dozen memorable dives to spotlight, according to the daily.
Texas T, located at 121 Broadway, is a lot like other dives, in that it’s dimly lit and full of stories, some from patrons who belly up to the well-worn bar as early as 11 a.m. Drinkers are bathed in the glow of neon beer signs as they play pool, watch the muted TVs and sip on longnecks.
Head and Weddle discovered the bar a few years ago when they ducked out of a downtown convention to grab a drink, they told the Express-News
.
“It was one of those bars that was inviting and had immediate appeal and was incredibly photogenic,” Weddle told the paper. “I mean, it checked off all the list for what we were looking for.”
According to Head, a hospitality industry veteran, the book aims to make the featured bars come alive to readers. Along with Texas T, the book features Shorty’s Place in Port Aransas, Showdown in San Marcos and Alice’s Tall Texan in Houston, the later of which closed down during the pandemic.
Head and Weddle will be at Texas T for a Wednesday, Aug. 10 book release, at which the pair will read excerpts and sign copies. The book, published by Texas A&M University Press
, also will be available for purchase.
