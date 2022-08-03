New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state

The book, called Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, features a dozen dive bars that personify a niche in Texas drinking culture.

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 3:31 pm

The Texas T Pub opened in 1986. - Facebook / Texas T Pub
Facebook / Texas T Pub
The Texas T Pub opened in 1986.
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports.

Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively, the book chronicles the duo’s journey across the Lone Star State as they looked for a dozen memorable dives to spotlight, according to the daily.

Texas T, located at 121 Broadway, is a lot like other dives, in that it’s dimly lit and full of stories, some from patrons who belly up to the well-worn bar as early as 11 a.m. Drinkers are bathed in the glow of neon beer signs as they play pool, watch the muted TVs and sip on longnecks.

Head and Weddle discovered the bar a few years ago when they ducked out of a downtown convention to grab a drink, they told the Express-News.

“It was one of those bars that was inviting and had immediate appeal and was incredibly photogenic,” Weddle told the paper. “I mean, it checked off all the list for what we were looking for.”

According to Head, a hospitality industry veteran, the book aims to make the featured bars come alive to readers. Along with Texas T, the book features Shorty’s Place in Port Aransas, Showdown in San Marcos and Alice’s Tall Texan in Houston, the later of which closed down during the pandemic.

Head and Weddle will be at Texas T for a Wednesday, Aug. 10 book release, at which the pair will read excerpts and sign copies. The book, published by Texas A&M University Press, also will be available for purchase.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

Trending

San Antonio’s Volare Italian Restaurant holding six-course Art & Tapas dinner

By Nina Rangel

Volare Italian Restaurant is located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy.

San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken

By Nina Rangel

Krazy Katsu's sandwiches feature herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken breast.

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing bringing in Philly cheesesteak outfit as food provider

By Nina Rangel

Weathered Souls Brewing and South BBQ are parting ways on Sunday.

Texas-based Tito's Vodka's selling empty cans for $20. But the proceeds aid nonprofits.

By Nina Rangel

Texas-based Tito's Vodka this week debuted a new reusable drinking vessel to raise money for nonprofits.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us