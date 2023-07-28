LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

New Braunfels' TJ's Burgers & More will close permanently this Sunday

The self-proclaimed Home of the Build Your Own Burger Bar will host one more All You Can Eat Catfish Night Friday.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 2:15 pm

TJ's Burgers & More will close this weekend.
Facebook / TJ's Burgers & More
TJ's Burgers & More will close this weekend.
New Braunfels’ TJ's Burgers & More — self-proclaimed Home of the Build Your Own Burger Bar — will close this weekend after more than 20 years business.

The comfort food spot shared the news Tuesday on Facebook, saying the owners had sold the property  and Sunday, July 30, would be its last day serving.

"We know TJ's has been a staple in NB for many decades, and it is with a heavy heart, we announce that we have sold the property and will be closing our doors as of July 30th,” the post read. “It has been an absolute pleasure serving the community of NB. We appreciate your years of support and we hope to see you Friday for our last All You Can Eat Catfish night!”

The Current reached out to TJ's Burgers for more details about the closure and the future of the building, located at 259 Loop 337 in New Braunfels. However, officials were unavailable at press time. TJ's is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

