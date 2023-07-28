New Braunfels' TJ's Burgers & More will close permanently this Sunday

Facebook / TJ's Burgers & More TJ's Burgers & More will close this weekend.

New Braunfels’ TJ's Burgers & More — self-proclaimed Home of the Build Your Own Burger Bar — will close this weekend after more than 20 years business.The comfort food spot shared the news Tuesday on Facebook, saying the owners had sold the property and Sunday, July 30, would be its last day serving."We know TJ's has been a staple in NB for many decades, and it is with a heavy heart, we announce that we have sold the property and will be closing our doors as of July 30th,” the post read. “It has been an absolute pleasure serving the community of NB. We appreciate your years of support and we hope to see you Friday for our last All You Can Eat Catfish night!”Thereached out to TJ's Burgers for more details about the closure and the future of the building, located at 259 Loop 337 in New Braunfels. However, officials were unavailable at press time. TJ's is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.