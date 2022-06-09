New Braunfels will gain new $1 million Saltgrass Steak House next year

Instagram / lonestarwoodpens Saltgrass Steak House will make its debut in New Braunfels next spring.

Houston-based Saltgrass Steak House will make its New Braunfels debut next spring, sprouting up a 5,923-square-foot restaurant about ten minutes from Schlitterbahn Water Park.Construction on the building at 744 Interstate 35 North will begin in late August with an anticipated completion date of April 16, 2023, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.The company is expected to spend $1 million on the project, its regulatory filing shows.While this will be New Braunfels' first Saltgrass location, the chain operates six in San Antonio. It has stores spread across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi.