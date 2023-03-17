New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

Its drinks are curated by Jeret Peña, known for his work on the cocktail programs at the Esquire Tavern, Hugman’s Oasis and others.

By on Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 12:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street. - Instagram / blush.satx
Instagram / blush.satx
Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.
Bubbles, brunch eats and baked goods now abound at Southtown’s newest brunch joint, Blush.

Blush, located at 713 S. Alamo St., opened quietly last Saturday, according to social media posts from its owners. The spot also serves up breakfast and lunch dishes along with cocktails, boilermakers and mimosas. Its drinks are curated by Jeret Peña, known for his work on the cocktail programs at the Esquire Tavern, Hugman’s Oasis and other local establishments.
Blush's online menu includes expected brunch bites such as French toast, Texas Hill Country pancake stacks and avocado-topped scrambled eggs. More adventurous items include the King William Benedict —a Southtown twist on the classic featuring sous vide short rib and focaccia bread — as well as chicken and croffle with sofrito chili crema and whiskey soy caramel. A croffle is a hybrid of a croissant and waffle popularized in South Korea.

The menu's baked-goods section hasn't yet come online. However,  in social media comments, the owners noted that all pastries are prepared in-house.

Blush occupies nearly 5,200 square feet of dining and bar space and also boasts a spacious back patio and courtyard, according to state records. The building was most recently home to Jokesters22, a hybrid comedy club-sports bar that closed last spring.

Blush serves brunch and lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bakery is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse

By Nina Rangel

New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4.

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day

By Nina Rangel

The Cottage Irish Pub will celebrate its inaugural St. Patrick's Day Block Party this weekend.

Little Bites: Live fire cooking, meat sweats, free ice cream making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Ambler Texas Kitchen has launched a spring dinner series featuring chefs cooking over an open fire.

Table Talk: A chat with Moureen Kaki of Saha Palestinian Cuisine

By Brandon Rodriguez

Left to right: Moureen Kaki, Suzie Masoud and Sara Masoud

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us