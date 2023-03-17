New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

Instagram / blush.satx Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

Bubbles, brunch eats and baked goods now abound at Southtown’s newest brunch joint, Blush.Blush, located at 713 S. Alamo St., opened quietly last Saturday, according to social media posts from its owners. The spot also serves up breakfast and lunch dishes along with cocktails, boilermakers and mimosas. Its drinks are curated by Jeret Peña, known for his work on the cocktail programs at the Esquire Tavern, Hugman’s Oasis and other local establishments.Blush's online menu includes expected brunch bites such as French toast, Texas Hill Country pancake stacks and avocado-topped scrambled eggs. More adventurous items include the King William Benedict —a Southtown twist on the classic featuring sous vide short rib and focaccia bread — as well as chicken and croffle with sofrito chili crema and whiskey soy caramel. A croffle is a hybrid of a croissant and waffle popularized in South Korea.The menu's baked-goods section hasn't yet come online. However, in social media comments, the owners noted that all pastries are prepared in-house.Blush occupies nearly 5,200 square feet of dining and bar space and also boasts a spacious back patio and courtyard, according to state records. The building was most recently home to Jokesters22, a hybrid comedy club-sports bar that closed last spring.Blush serves brunch and lunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bakery is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.