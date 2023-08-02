LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

New Chick-fil-A's distribution center will bring 100 jobs to San Antonio area

Construction on the facility, at 17654 Ben E. Keith Way in Selma, is now underway.

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 12:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Chick-fil-A trucks pull up to the chain's Airport West Distribution Center. - Wikimedia Commons / Mav
Wikimedia Commons / Mav
Chick-fil-A trucks pull up to the chain's Airport West Distribution Center.
Chick-fil-A's planned 185,000-square-foot distribution center in the nearby suburb of Selma will bring 100 jobs to the San Antonio area next year, company officials said.

The Georgia-based fried-chicken chain will use the warehouse to support its South Texas locations, including multiple stores across the Alamo City. The facility will help restaurants get ingredients and other products faster, officials said in a press statement.

The warehouse is a unit of Chick-fil-A Supply, a company subsidiary established in 2020 to improve its product distribution. Construction is now underway on the building, located at 17654 Ben E. Keith Way, just north of Interstate 35.

Operations at the warehouse are expected to begin in the second half of 2024, according to Chick-fil-A.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet quietly shutters West San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet opened its 111 SW Loop 410 location in 2020.

San Marcos kolache spot Dos Gatos plans location in New Braunfels

By Nina Rangel

San Marcos-based Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery is opening a third location.

Palomino Bar will open on San Antonio's growing South Presa nightlife corridor

By Nina Rangel

The Palomino Bar will open inside a 725-square-foot space at 1022 S. Presa.

San Antonio’s Hops & Hounds under new ownership, name starting Tuesday

By Nina Rangel

Hops & Hounds opened in May of 2020.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us