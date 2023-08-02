New Chick-fil-A's distribution center will bring 100 jobs to San Antonio area

Wikimedia Commons / Mav Chick-fil-A trucks pull up to the chain's Airport West Distribution Center.

Chick-fil-A's planned 185,000-square-foot distribution center in the nearby suburb of Selma will bring 100 jobs to the San Antonio area next year, company officials said.The Georgia-based fried-chicken chain will use the warehouse to support its South Texas locations, including multiple stores across the Alamo City. The facility will help restaurants get ingredients and other products faster, officials said in a press statement.The warehouse is a unit of Chick-fil-A Supply, a company subsidiary established in 2020 to improve its product distribution. Construction is now underway on the building, located at 17654 Ben E. Keith Way, just north of Interstate 35.Operations at the warehouse are expected to begin in the second half of 2024, according to Chick-fil-A.