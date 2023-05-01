New coffeehouse Flower in Flour now serving premium coffees, CBD-infused items in Leon Valley

Instagram / flower_in_flour_ Flower In Flour is located at 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104.

A new female-owned coffee house is open on San Antonio’s Northwest side, and it’s doling out more than premium brew.Flower In Flour — located at 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104 — serves up specialty coffees, espresso drinks, teas, lemonades and pastries, and gives each patron the option to infuse any drink with CBD or Delta-8 THC.“The staff at Flower In Flour are very knowledgeable about the effects of Delta-8 and CBD and can help anyone who's interested find the right dosage and make sure that each customer is satisfied and informed when they leave,” Flower in Flour press representative Megan Daugherty told thevia email.Each of Flower In Flour’s imbued baked goods and coffee can be offered at varying levels of Delta-8 THC infusions, ranging from a light high to a full blown THC experience, the coffee house’s website states.Flower In Flour is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.