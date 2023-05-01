Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

New coffeehouse Flower in Flour now serving premium coffees, CBD-infused items in Leon Valley

Flower In Flour gives patrons the option to infuse any drink with CBD or Delta-8 THC.

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 12:39 pm

Flower In Flour is located at 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104. - Instagram / flower_in_flour_
A new female-owned coffee house is open on San Antonio’s Northwest side, and it’s doling out more than premium brew.

Flower In Flour — located at 6915 Bandera Road, Suite 104 — serves up specialty coffees, espresso drinks, teas, lemonades and pastries, and gives each patron the option to infuse any drink with CBD or Delta-8 THC.

“The staff at Flower In Flour are very knowledgeable about the effects of Delta-8 and CBD and can help anyone who's interested find the right dosage and make sure that each customer is satisfied and informed when they leave,” Flower in Flour press representative Megan Daugherty told the Current via email.

Each of Flower In Flour’s imbued baked goods and coffee can be offered at varying levels of Delta-8 THC infusions, ranging from a light high to a full blown THC experience, the coffee house’s website states.

Flower In Flour is open Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

