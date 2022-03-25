New 'community-based bar' Chiflada’s will open on San Antonio's West Side this fall

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Chiflada’s will neighbor popular Westside hangout Jaime's Place.
A trio of San Antonio are working to open Chiflada’s, a new Westside drinkery that embodies the Alamo City’s sass and flair, MySA reports
Mother-daughter duo Natasha and Veronica Riffle — along with partner Melanie Martinez — aim to open the “little Westside gem” at 1804 West Martin St. in October. Neighboring popular hangout Jaime's Place, Chiflada's will focus on SA-centric tastes, sounds and aesthetics, they told the news site.
The bar’s cheeky moniker, which generally means "spoiled" or "bratty," is an inside joke-turned-business model, Natasha Riffle told MySA.
“We're three Latinas, we’re all raised on the West Side. We were throwing around names for a while, and we were joking about it, actually,” Riffle said. “Then we were like, ‘Wait, that's a really good name, it's catchy, it's funny. Everyone in San Antonio is Tex-Mex, so we know what Chiflada means — we all act like it.’”
Riffle told MySA that the team had to go through a four-month rezoning process. The property was previously a home and a hair salon.
A veteran of San Antonio’s bartending scene, Riffle also told the news site that she wants the nightspot to be community-based and inclusive.
“I want something that’s done right, done beautiful and represents us as a culture and as women," she said. "There's not a lot of us out there, we're in a male-dominated world and for three women to do this and go against the grain? It's hard."
The bar will offer craft cocktails, fresh takes on aguas frescas and coffee-based options as well as weekend brunches, food trucks and pop-ups, according to MySA. Music will vary by night, ranging from Tejano to hip-hop to throwbacks.
