New concept The Rill Eatery & Bar to open in Boerne's now vacant Little Gretel space next month

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps The former Little Gretel property faces Cibolo Creek.

The Boerne building that housed longtime German restaurant Little Gretel isn’t staying empty for long.A new concept called The Rill Eatery & Bar next month will begin serving burgers and "elevated bar food" from 518 River Road in Boerne, MySA reports . Little Gretel's longtime owners announced plans to shutter the spot in April.The Rill co-owner Kris Padier told the news site that her family-friendly restaurant will offer items such as burger sliders, flatbread pizzas and “Texas-style egg rolls” along with charcuterie boards. The menu also will feature kid-approved dishes along with options for those on keto and vegan diets.An outdoor patio area, now under construction, will have a new deck, tables, TVs and a margarita-and-tequila bar, Padier told MySA. The interior of the Cibolo Creek-facing property also is getting upgrades.The Rill is a joint venture between Padier and husband David — proprietors of La Vernia burger spot Barbed Wire Burger Co. — and Roeh Kfir, the owner of Buck's Saloon in Adkins and Bracken Creekside Saloon in San Antonio, according to MySA.