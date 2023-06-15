VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

New concept The Rill Eatery & Bar to open in Boerne's now vacant Little Gretel space next month

The Rill Eatery & Bar aims to bring “elevated bar food” to the community north of San Antonio.

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 2:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The former Little Gretel property faces Cibolo Creek. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
The former Little Gretel property faces Cibolo Creek.
The Boerne building that housed longtime German restaurant Little Gretel isn’t staying empty for long.

A new concept called The Rill Eatery & Bar next month will begin serving burgers and "elevated bar food" from 518 River Road in Boerne, MySA reports. Little Gretel's longtime owners announced plans to shutter the spot in April.

The Rill co-owner Kris Padier told the news site that her family-friendly restaurant will offer items such as burger sliders, flatbread pizzas and “Texas-style egg rolls” along with charcuterie boards. The menu also will feature kid-approved dishes along with options for those on keto and vegan diets.

An outdoor patio area, now under construction, will have a new deck, tables, TVs and a margarita-and-tequila bar, Padier told MySA. The interior of the Cibolo Creek-facing property also is getting upgrades.

The Rill is a joint venture between Padier and husband David — proprietors of La Vernia burger spot Barbed Wire Burger Co. — and Roeh Kfir, the owner of Buck's Saloon in Adkins and Bracken Creekside Saloon in San Antonio, according to MySA.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

These multi-faceted San Antonio pastry chefs are raising the profile of the local food scene

By Nina Rangel

These talented chefs are badasses making a significant mark on food in the Alamo City — one delectable bite at a time.

Frozen strawberries recalled by H-E-B, Walmart and Costco for possible hepatitis A contamination

By Nina Rangel

A close-up image of frozen strawberries.

San Antonio Burger Week is back — and it once again benefits the SA Food Bank

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Mad Pecker Brewing will offer its Jalapeno Bacon Jammin' Burger during San Antonio Burger Week.

Texas Monthly calls Leche de Tigre one of San Antonio's ‘most compelling new restaurants’

By Nina Rangel

Specialty oysters are just one of the items on Leche de Tigre's menu.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us