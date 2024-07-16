New Día de los Muertos-themed restaurant opens in San Antonio's La Villita

Casa Catrina, located in the Fig Tree restaurant's former space, offers "upscale, mystic Mexican cuisine" in the form of small plates and specialty cocktails, according to details on its website. As stated on the site, the spot is intended to immerse guests in Mexican flavor and culture, just steps away from the River Walk.
The food menu includes tacos, sopas, ceviche and other standard Mexican fare, including items with an elevated twist such as the Diablo Astuto, a charred-octopus taco. The cocktail menu is tequila- and mezcal-centric, and the bar offers multiple takes on the margarita, including a top-shelf option that carries their name.
Guests can choose between seating at an indoor bar or people-watching on a patio overlooking the San Antonio River.
Casa Catrina is the latest venture for Mad Dogs Restaurant Group, which operates a variety of food and drink concepts on and around the River Walk. Mad Dogs' holdings include Prost, Crockett Tavern, Mad Dogs British Pub, On The Bend oyster bar and cigar lounge, Alamo Plaza Coffee Shop and The Frosty Dog, which offers frozen drinks to go.
