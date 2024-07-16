SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

New Día de los Muertos-themed restaurant opens in San Antonio's La Villita

Casa Catrina, located in the former Fig Tree space, features elevated Mexican cuisine and specialty cocktails, according to its owners.

By on Tue, Jul 16, 2024 at 9:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
Revelers dressed as Catrinas in San Antonio's Day of the Dead celebrations. - Wikimedia Commons / Nan Palmero
Wikimedia Commons / Nan Palmero
Revelers dressed as Catrinas in San Antonio's Day of the Dead celebrations.
It's always the Day of the Dead at Casa Catrina, a new restaurant concept that opened in downtown San Antonio's historic La Villita area. 

Casa Catrina, located in the Fig Tree restaurant's former space, offers "upscale, mystic Mexican cuisine" in the form of small plates and specialty cocktails, according to details on its website. As stated on the site, the spot is intended to immerse guests in Mexican flavor and culture, just steps away from the River Walk.

The food menu includes tacos, sopas, ceviche and other standard Mexican fare, including items with an elevated twist such as the Diablo Astuto, a charred-octopus taco. The cocktail menu is tequila- and mezcal-centric, and the bar offers multiple takes on the margarita, including a top-shelf option that carries their name.

Guests can choose between seating at an indoor bar or people-watching on a patio overlooking the San Antonio River.

Casa Catrina is the latest venture for Mad Dogs Restaurant Group, which operates a variety of food and drink concepts on and around the River Walk. Mad Dogs' holdings include Prost, Crockett Tavern, Mad Dogs British Pub, On The Bend oyster bar and cigar lounge, Alamo Plaza Coffee Shop and The Frosty Dog, which offers frozen drinks to go.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Tex-Mex food hall to replace food court at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter

By Michael Karlis

A rendering shows the planned Mexico Ceaty food hall at the Shops at River Center mall.

San Antonio's Godai Sushi files for bankruptcy liquidation

By Michael Karlis

Godai Sushi, 11203 West Ave., has been a longtime favorite wish local fans of Japanese food.

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms

By Michael Karlis

The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday.

Capparelli's restaurant in San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Shopping Center closes

By Sanford Nowlin

The Capparrelli's location in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has shut down.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us