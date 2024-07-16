New Día de los Muertos-themed restaurant opens in San Antonio's La Villita

Wikimedia Commons / Nan Palmero Revelers dressed as Catrinas in San Antonio's Day of the Dead celebrations.

It's always the Day of the Dead at Casa Catrina, a new restaurant concept that opened in downtown San Antonio's historic La Villita area.Casa Catrina, located in the Fig Tree restaurant's former space, offers "upscale, mystic Mexican cuisine" in the form of small plates and specialty cocktails, antended to immerse guests in Mexican flavor and culture, just steps away from the River Walk.The food menu includes tacos, sopas, ceviche and other standard Mexican fare, including items with an elevated twist such as the Diablo Astuto, a charred-octopus taco. The cocktail menu is tequila- and mezcal-centric, and the bar offers multiple takes on the margarita, including a top-shelf option that carries their name.Guests can choose between seating at an indoor bar or people-watching on a patio overlooking the San Antonio River.Casa Catrina is the latest venture for Mad Dogs Restaurant Group, which operates a variety of food and drink concepts on and around the River Walk. Mad Dogs' holdings include Prost, Crockett Tavern, Mad Dogs British Pub, On The Bend oyster bar and cigar lounge, Alamo Plaza Coffee Shop and The Frosty Dog, which offers frozen drinks to go.