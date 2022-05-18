New easygoing bar Sojourn is taking over former downtown cocktail spot Juniper Tar

Cocktailer Derik Cortez of Box Street Social and Mixtli is behind the new concept.

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 4:56 pm

Cocktailer Derik Cortez will open Sojourn this summer at 244 W. Houston. - INSTAGRAM / _DCORTEZ_
Instagram / _dcortez_
Cocktailer Derik Cortez will open Sojourn this summer at 244 W. Houston.
The downtown space that housed defunct craft-cocktail spot Juniper Tar will reopen this summer as another drinking spot — with a considerably more casual twist.

The beverage director for Box Street Social and Mixtli, Derik Cortez, is working to open a new staycation-inspired establishment called Sojourn inside the newly renovated spot, MySA reports.

The new concept embodies the meaning of the word "sojourn," which signifies a temporary stop or getaway, according to the news site. To that end, Cortez wants to offer a lighter, more-welcoming space than the swanky and dimly lit Juniper Tar.

"We can create a modern program that is inviting to the everyday person," he told MySA. "After all, it's a staycation.”

The drink menu will play on feelings of nostalgia by elevating treats from Cortez's childhood, he also told the news site. Think an alcoholic twist on a tiger's blood raspa or spirits mixed with fresh watermelon and strawberry juices and topped with shaved coconut.

Cortez is partnering in Sojourn with restaurateur Andrew Carrillo, who owns Armadillos Texas Style Burgers. Cortez told MySA he's consulted with Carrillo on other projects, and their partnership has grown into a decade-long friendship.

Located at 244 W. Houston St., Sojourn also will offer food from a cold kitchen, meaning food will be served there, but it will be prepared with no heat applied, the news site reports. Guests can look forward to citrusy aguachile, crudos, ceviche and sandwiches.

