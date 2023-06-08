New fast-casual American concept HenBit opening in the Pearl's Bottling Department

The San Antonio opening is a second chance at life for the concept, which operated out of Austin food hall Fareground until earlier this year. It will take over the Bottling Department space that previously housed PastaFactory.
Diners can expect HenBit to offer elevated takes on burgers, chicken sandwiches, shakes and salads, according to representatives of HenBit. The operation also will focus on Texas ingredients.
HenBit's parent company, Emmer & Rye — which also owns the glossy Mediterranean restaurant Landino at the Pearl — folded the Austin HenBit so it could focus on another property there, according to a 2023 Eater article.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter