New fast-casual American concept HenBit opening in the Pearl's Bottling Department

Owned by an Austin hospitality group, the concept offers elevated takes on burgers, chicken sandwiches, shakes and salads.

By on Thu, Jun 8, 2023 at 4:10 pm

click to enlarge HenBit will focus on refined fast-casual offerings highlighting Texas ingredients. - Courtesy / Giantnoise
Courtesy / Giantnoise
HenBit will focus on refined fast-casual offerings highlighting Texas ingredients.
The Pearl's Bottling Department food hall has gained a new fast-casual American concept, HenBit, which will begin serving this Friday.

The San Antonio opening is a second chance at life for the concept, which operated out of Austin food hall Fareground until earlier this year. It will take over the Bottling Department space that previously housed PastaFactory.

Diners can expect HenBit to offer elevated takes on burgers, chicken sandwiches, shakes and salads, according to representatives of HenBit. The operation also will focus on Texas ingredients.

HenBit's parent company, Emmer & Rye — which also owns the glossy Mediterranean restaurant Landino at the Pearl —  folded the Austin HenBit so it could focus on another property there, according to a 2023 Eater article.

