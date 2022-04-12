Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

New funding for the feds' COVID restaurant relief could help 12,000 Texas businesses — if it passes

The $42 billion in additional funding, designed to help beleaguered restaurants, now heads to the Senate.

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 1:49 pm

click to enlarge The Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 will now head to the Senate. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 will now head to the Senate.
The U.S. House's vote to replenish the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund may help 12,000 Texas small businesses stay afloat, the Texas Restaurant Association estimates.

The measure — dubbed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 — would add $42 billion to the SBA's pandemic-era relief program. After last week’s vote, the act will head to the U.S. Senate. If passed there, it will move to the President’s desk.

If the Replenishment Act is signed into law, the funds would render aid to the nation's beleaguered restaurant industry, but remain skeptical about the slow progress.

"The rollercoaster ride that RRF replenishment has become continues on Capitol Hill. We are not going to give you false hope, because frankly you’ve been through too much already when it comes to this topic," Texas Restaurant Association President Emily Williams Knight said in an April 5 email to members. "The National Restaurant Association has reiterated our position to Congress that we must replenish the RRF. We don’t care how it’s funded; it simply needs to happen."

The new funding could help the SBA finally get its restaurant relief program on track, observers said. Its prior effort to run the fund could be described as a shit show, according to industry insiders.

Within the first 30 days of its launch, the program received more than 250,000 applications, according to the Los Angeles Times. At the time, the need added up to about $65 billion — double the amount in the fund, the Times reports.

More than 18,000 restaurants across Texas applied for the federal dollars, which were intended to offset pandemic-related losses.

Funds ran out a month after the launch, however, and many who were first told they'd receive funds later learned they wouldn't get the promised relief. What's more, the New York Times reports that while some 370,000 business owners applied for grants, only 105,000 were approved.

Last July, the Texas Restaurant Association estimated the state lost between 9,000 and 10,000 restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

