New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio

Dust off your dancing shoes, San Antonio.Downtown nightspot Rio Azùl will offer Vegas- and Miami-style party vibes when it opens later this month, co-owner Richard Roman told the. The club is moving into 107 E. Martin St., the site of now-defunct V Lounge.The new venue will offer 14 VIP sections plus half a dozen Instagram-worthy photo opportunities that will change every few months, according to Roman, who was part of the team that operated now-closed Northwest San Atonio nightspot Club Empire.Along with a full bar, bottle service, huge LED screens and indoor light shows, Rio Azùl will also offer a patio and cabana space overlooking the San Antonio River, Roman said. DJs will spin pop, dance and Latin music Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Roman said details about a grand opening celebration are forthcoming.