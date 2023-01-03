New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio

Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 2:40 pm

Rio Azùl will feature DJs spinning pop, dance and Latin music.
Dust off your dancing shoes, San Antonio.

Downtown nightspot Rio Azùl will offer Vegas- and Miami-style party vibes when it opens later this month, co-owner Richard Roman told the Current.  The club is moving into 107 E. Martin St., the site of now-defunct V Lounge.

The new venue will offer 14 VIP sections plus half a dozen Instagram-worthy photo opportunities that will change every few months, according to Roman, who was part of the team that operated now-closed Northwest San Atonio nightspot Club Empire.

Along with a full bar, bottle service, huge LED screens and indoor light shows, Rio Azùl will also offer a patio and cabana space overlooking the San Antonio River, Roman said. DJs will spin pop, dance and Latin music Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Roman said details about a grand opening celebration are forthcoming.

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
