Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

New online sweet shop Chocolatl makes a splash on the San Antonio scene with colorful bonbons

Owned and operated by local pastry chef Alessia Benavides, Chocolatl is now shipping its sweet wares to San Antonio and the rest of the United States.

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge SA-based Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections is now distributing eye-catching, hand-crafted bonbons . - Courtesy Photo / Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections
Courtesy Photo / Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections
SA-based Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections is now distributing eye-catching, hand-crafted bonbons .
Now this is some sweet news for the end of your week, San Antonio.

Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections, a new SA-based online chocolatier, is now distributing eye-catching, hand-crafted bonbons and other sweet treats to Texas and beyond. Owned and operated by local pastry chef Alessia Benavides, Chocolatl launched in January of this year, after graduating from San Antonio's lauded culinary business incubator program, Break Fast & Launch. The program aims to “help entrepreneurs launch sustainable food concepts” through mentoring and training.

Benavides, who is also a pastry chef instructor at the Art Institute of San Antonio, has always adored finely-crafted chocolates but struggled to find higher-quality chocolates in San Antonio, she said in a press release.

“So, I decided I was going to open up my own virtual chocolate shop,” Benavides said. “I would like to show people about the good quality chocolates that I love.”

click to enlarge Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections owner pastry chef Alessia Benavides. - Courtesy Photo / Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections
Courtesy Photo / Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections
Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections owner pastry chef Alessia Benavides.
The pastry chef enrolled in classes and found she was a natural at negotiating the nuances of working with chocolate, thanks to her prior training. Now, sweet-toothed San Antonians can order bonbons in flavors such as crème brûlée, guava cheesecake, mango margarita and key lime pie through the company’s website.

"Since I understood the basics it was easy for me to master all of it. I just didn't know the intricacies, the depth, of making bonbons, but now I know how to formulate flavors and I create my own recipes," Benavides said.

Chocolatl sources all of its chocolates from Valrhona, a French premium chocolate manufacturer known worldwide for making the best chocolate. Benavides then incorporates two or three layers of fillings into each bonbon — the the Guava Cheesecake bite, for example, features pâté de fruit, cheesecake ganache and a graham cracker element.

Chocolatl is now shipping its sweet wares to San Antonio and the rest of the United States.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Forthcoming San Antonio bar The Bunker Mixology unites craft cocktails and art

By Nina Rangel

A long exposure photo captures The Bunker Mixology's main room light show.

Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close

By Nina Rangel

This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.

Little Bites: Crawfish Fest, Fiesta-inspired menus, anniversary parties making San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will launch its new spring menu this week.

Chef of San Antonio staple Van’s Chinese Seafood Restaurant says restaurant is closing

By Nina Rangel

Van's Restaurant is located at 3214 Broadway.

Also in Food & Drink

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us