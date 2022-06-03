New Orleans-based PJ’s Coffee opening second San Antonio shop near Camp Bullis

Attendees of the grand opening will snag free coffee, beignets and pastries.

By on Fri, Jun 3, 2022 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge NOLA-based coffee chain PJ’s already has one SA location. In addition to its store, which opens Friday, it has a third in the works. - INSTAGRAM / PJSCOFFEE
Instagram / pjscoffee
NOLA-based coffee chain PJ’s already has one SA location. In addition to its store, which opens Friday, it has a third in the works.
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans will open its second San Antonio outpost this weekend, this one near Camp Bullis.

The java purveyor will celebrate the grand opening of the new shop, 19739 Interstate 10 West, on Saturday. It will serve up hot, iced and frozen coffees as well as pastries and organic tea.

Customers who stop in from 9-11 a.m. Saturday will receive a free made-in-house beignet with their coffee order. Late risers can still take advantage of grand opening vibes, however. From May 5-12, customers can upsize any drink from a small to medium or medium to large at no charge.

According to PJ's website, one more Alamo City store, 19739 Interstate 10 West at the Colonnade, is forthcoming. The chain's first SA location, 9703 Bandera Road, opened earlier this year.

