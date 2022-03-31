New ramen and sushi spot taking over San Antonio's former Thyme for Lunch location

Instagram / timeto8restaurant New Japanese restaurant Time to 8 will hold its grand opening Friday.

The space that formerly housed Medical Center eatery Thyme for Lunch will reopen Friday with a new concept serving up ramen and sushi under a similarly pun-prone moniker: Time to 8.Time to 8's owners shared details about the grand opening in a Wednesday Instagram post. The posted menus highlight sushi and bento box offerings as well as a smattering of hot pots and appetizers. The shop also purports to use broth that’s been simmered for 12 hours for its ramen.After its Friday grand opening, Time to 8 will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. It's located at 9390 Huebner Road.Thyme for Lunch closed earlier this year so owners Anang and Morgan Mehta could focus on their physical and mental health. At the time, the couple only anticipated closing the business “for a few months.”