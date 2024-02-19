New retro-themed bar and grill Billie Jean now open on San Antonio's North Side

click to enlarge Facebook / Billie Jean Billie Jean, a new retro-themed bar and grill, is now open.

San Antonians with a soft spot for nostalgia can now get their fix at Billie Jean, a new bar and grill with wistful amenities.The veteran-owned business opened Saturday, Feb. 10, according to social media posts. It houses a full kitchen and bar, as well as a dance floor and retro arcade games. Billie Jean also hosts live music.A full menu is not available online, but recent social media posts note that the kitchen churns out tacos, pizza, wings and brisket burgers. Weekend brunch items include chicken and waffles, French toast, pancakes, avocado toast and mimosa towers.Billie Jean is located at 20711 Wilderness Oak, near Camp Bullis. It’s open 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.