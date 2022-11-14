New San Antonio basement venue Versa will begin offering live jazz and cocktails this Friday

Instagram / stpaulsquare Jazz venue Versa will open this Friday in the basement of coffee shop Vice.

This Friday, San Antonio’s jazz community will gain another spot to enjoy music and cocktails with the opening of St. Paul Square basement venue Versa.The latest joint venture for couple Vinny Guerrero and Jonabelle Timms, Versa will open Friday as part of a night market hosted by their flagship businesses, inclusive salon Beauty Haus and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice.The pair shared the news on Instagram, saying that the 21-and-up Versa, located in the basement level of Vice, would host live jazz for the duration of the night market, from 7-11 p.m.Timms confirmed that Friday will be Versa’s opening night and that it will be open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Her team plans to serve up specialty cocktails, such as Matcha- and espresso-infused martinis.Versa is located 123 Heiman St.