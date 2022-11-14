New San Antonio basement venue Versa will begin offering live jazz and cocktails this Friday

The St. Paul Square nightspot is operated by the couple behind salon Beauty Haus and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 3:59 pm

Jazz venue Versa will open this Friday in the basement of coffee shop Vice. - Instagram / stpaulsquare
Instagram / stpaulsquare
Jazz venue Versa will open this Friday in the basement of coffee shop Vice.
This Friday, San Antonio’s jazz community will gain another spot to enjoy music and cocktails with the opening of St. Paul Square basement venue Versa.

The latest joint venture for couple Vinny Guerrero and Jonabelle Timms, Versa will open Friday as part of a night market hosted by their flagship businesses, inclusive salon Beauty Haus and coffee-and-vinyl shop Vice.
The pair shared the news on Instagram, saying that the 21-and-up Versa, located in the basement level of Vice, would host live jazz for the duration of the night market, from 7-11 p.m.

Timms  confirmed that Friday will be Versa’s opening night and that it will be open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Her team plans to serve up specialty cocktails, such as Matcha- and espresso-infused martinis.

Versa is located 123 Heiman St.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New rooftop bar 1 Watson opening in downtown San Antonio next month

By Nina Rangel

Renderings of the 3,472-square-foot rooftop bar 1 Watson show it offering views of the San Antonio River Walk, Main Plaza and San Fernando Cathedral.

Lazo with Don Strange restaurant at San Antonio's Estancia del Norte hotel now closed

By Nina Rangel

Estancia del Norte's restaurant, Lazo with Don Strange, has closed.

San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar expands once more, adds two-story North Side location

By Nina Rangel

Smoke BBQ + Skybar has opened a new location next to popular Las Haciendas Restaurant.

These San Antonio restaurants are preparing Thanksgiving dinner so you don't have to

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals for pick-up ahead of Thanksgiving.

Also in Food & Drink

Fiery South: Thai Buri offers a taste of the Southeast Asian culinary powerhouse's regional cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

The "dried" curry featuring coarsely ground pork is a standout at Thai Buri.

Old Forester Distilling taps iconic King Ranch to debut a whiskey with distinct South Texas terroir

By Nina Rangel

The collaborative bourbon offers a lingering, warming finish and notes of molasses, leather, cherry, nuts and vanilla.

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us