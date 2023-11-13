New San Antonio Cuban fusion spot Paladar now open on Broadway

Instagram / paladar.fmc
Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba is now serving South American fusion eats on Broadway.
The restaurant took to social media to share that it’s now open at 3615 Broadway, Unit 4, the space previously occupied by Fonda Nostra Bistró.
The online menu categorizes its offerings according to their country of origin: Mexico, Cuba — or a fusion of the two. The eatery’s self-proclaimed signature fusion plate, flautas de lechón, features three nixtamal tortillas filled with lechón, or roasted suckling pig, and fried. The flautas are then topped with mixed greens and queso fresco and served with salsa and fried plantain chips.
The new eatery is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Paladar’s website
notes that searching its mailing address — 3615 Broadway, Unit 4 — will send you through an office complex on Broadway, which can make it harder to find the space. Instead, the website suggests using the Witte Museum garage address, 3501 Avenue B.
