New San Antonio Mexican food restaurant Palomar Comida opens in vacant El Bosque space

Palomar Comida & Cantina is now open.
The space near Austin Highay that housed El Bosque Mexican Restaurant
for more than 40 years has a new lease on life — and its new occupant is also focused on south-of-the-border cuisine.
New eatery Palomar Comida & Cantina has taken over the space at 12656 West Avenue, Bldg 1, located in a shady grove near Two Bros. BBQ Market and Clear Light Coffee Co., according to a social media post from its owners.
Palomar Comida serves up Tex-Mex and interior Mexican dishes including green chicken enchiladas, mesquite-grilled meats, churros and tres leches cake, according to its social media posts. In addition to classic cocktails, the bar offers margarita flights, piña coladas and sangria in slushy, frozen form.
Palomar is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to details shared online.
El Bosque closed in 2020, citing the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the business' owner said she wanted to reopen in a smaller space. It's unclear whether relocation plans are still in the works.
