New San Antonio nightspot Vibras takes over former Candlelight Coffeehouse space Friday

The new spot on the St. Mary's Strip will offer coffee by day and transform into a bar at night.

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 3:27 pm

Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options.
Instagram / arelgi
Vibras will offer $8 specialty cocktails, including frozen options.
New nightclub Vibras will open in the space that formerly housed Candlelight Coffee on the St. Mary's Strip Friday, MySA reports.

Vibras will welcome the public starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 20. The self-proclaimed Latin bar will takeover the space at 3011 N. St. Mary's St., offering coffee by day and specialty cocktails in the evening, the news site reports.
Coffee from Sad Hrs Coffee and eats from food truck El Cevichero will be on hand to sustain visitors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sunday, operators Sophie Gonzales and John Villanueva told MySA. At night, the space will transform into a lively nightspot, boasting indoor and outdoor seating, a dance floor, flashing LED light installations and a full bar.

Fans of Candlelight Coffee House can still get their caffeine fix from the company, which has simply moved to an adjacent property, MySA reports.

Vibras will be open 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.
