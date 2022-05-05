New San Antonio pizza concept WonderSlice opening the Pearl's Bottling Department food hall

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Pearl WonderSlice will open at the Bottling Department food hall in June.

The Bottling Department Food Hall at San Antonio’s Pearl complex will soon gain WonderSlice, a new locally owned pizza spot that promises “wonder by the slice.”WonderSlice will open in June, serving up not just slices but full pies, subs, salads and soft serve ice cream, according to a release from the Pearl's food incubator. The new spot aims to pay tribute to the heyday of neighborhood pizza joints with creations such as its Green Monster pizza with parmesan cream, shredded zucchini and pesto.“We are excited to share our unique take on our neighborhood pizza joint with San Antonio,” chef-owner Ben Schwartz said in a release. “No frills, honest, delicious and satisfying food is what we all want and need right now.”Schwartz is a San Antonio transplant by way of Cambridge, Massachusetts. His pedigree includes stints at Michelin Star-rated San Sebastian restaurant Arzak as well as acclaimed Austin eateries Uchiko, Emmer & Rye, Le Politique and Vino Vino.“We can’t wait to welcome WonderSlice and Chef Ben to Pearl’s Food Hall,” Pearl Commercial’s CEO Elizabeth Fauerso said. “This offering will be a great experience for regulars and visitors alike. What’s better than pizza in the park?”The Bottling Department was established in 2017 to allow local food startups to grow into standalone concepts. It currently hosts Tenko Ramen, Mi Roti, Chilaquil, Kineapple and Park Bar.