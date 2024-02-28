New San Antonio restaurant Maíz will open next month, serve Central Mexican cuisine

click to enlarge
Allysse Shank-Rivas
Maíz's Enchiladas Maria features cortina cheese and mole sauce.
New San Antonio restaurant Maíz is promising to transport its diners to the heart of Central Mexico when it launches next week.
The new BYOB spot — located at 923 N. Loop 1604 East, near the highway's intersection with Hardy Oak Boulevard — will open March 6, according to chef-owner Maricela Rangel Trujillo. Maíz is inspired by recipes that have simmered for generations, some dating back to the 1950s, he noted.
“The traditional recipes of my grandmother have been preserved for three generations,” Trujillo said in an emailed statement. “I can't wait to share them in San Antonio, the city that has become my new home.”
The menu at Maíz
includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, including several variations of chilaquiles and omelets, antojitos, soups and salads along with house specialties such as Milanesa Maíz. The breaded chicken dish gets a Zacatecas twist with the addition of a special sauce, melted cheese and poblano pepper.
Maíz's operating hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
