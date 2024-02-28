FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

New San Antonio restaurant Maíz will open next month, serve Central Mexican cuisine

Maíz is inspired by recipes that have simmered for generations, chef-owner Maricela Rangel Trujillo said.

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Maíz's Enchiladas Maria features cortina cheese and mole sauce. - Allysse Shank-Rivas
Allysse Shank-Rivas
Maíz's Enchiladas Maria features cortina cheese and mole sauce.
New San Antonio restaurant Maíz is promising to transport its diners to the heart of Central Mexico when it launches next week.

The new BYOB spot — located at 923 N. Loop 1604 East, near the highway's intersection with Hardy Oak Boulevard — will open March 6, according to chef-owner Maricela Rangel Trujillo. Maíz is inspired by recipes that have simmered for generations, some dating back to the 1950s, he noted.

“The traditional recipes of my grandmother have been preserved for three generations,” Trujillo said in an emailed statement. “I can't wait to share them in San Antonio, the city that has become my new home.”

The menu at Maíz includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, including several variations of chilaquiles and omelets, antojitos, soups and salads along with house specialties such as Milanesa Maíz. The breaded chicken dish gets a Zacatecas twist with the addition of a special sauce, melted cheese and poblano pepper.

Maíz's operating hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

February 21, 2024

