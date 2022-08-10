New San Antonio River Walk eatery Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar now open

The new eatery features a signature Ferrari-red Fiero pizza oven located on its open-air patio.

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater. - Photo Courtesy Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Photo Courtesy Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar
Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater.
Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar has opened on the San Antonio River Walk, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques.

Fiume's owners uses the term "Texapoletana" to describe its artisan pizzas, which incorporate locally sourced ingredients. Among the menu's offerings are a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers and deserts including homemade gelato with local berries.

Fiume cultivated the first yeast for its pizzas roughly two yeas ago, according to its opening announcement, and a fermented “mother” gives its dough a deep, natural flavor often lacking in commercial yeast.

A signature Ferrari-red Fiero pizza oven provides a focal point on its open-air patio, according to the owners.

Located near the Arneson River Theater at 200 S. Alamo St., Fiume is open daily from 5-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Food & Drink Slideshows

Chicken-on-a-Stick Fiesta favorite chicken-on-a-stick is basically the supreme food booth snack from all of Fiesta. San Antonians look forward to eating it all year, and usually commemorate their first chicken-on-a-stick of the season with a selfie. It’s inspired chicken-on-a-stick necklaces, earrings, stickers and more from local designers, and has appeared on menus across SA so folks can get their fix. Thank goodness for that. Photo by Jaime Monzon

20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Best Music Venue Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 666-6666, papertigersatx.com Photo by Daniel Conrad

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Nestle Toll House Café – Culebra Commons 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Suite 215 What seemed like a promising new location on the cusp of Helotes only stayed in business for four years — two of those heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Sherryl Ramirez announced that the closure was due to the pandemic and rising supply costs. Photo via Facebook / Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip - Culebra Commons

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022

Trending

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month

Popular downtown San Antonio watering hole The Local Bar closes after 10 years

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's The Local Bar was opened to serve local customers, including downtown service-industry workers.

Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13

By Nina Rangel

The iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile travels the country promoting Mayer's franks.

El Paso transplant Coffee House of Hel serving up java with a side of horror in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Coffee House of Hel is now open on Huebner Road.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us