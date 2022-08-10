New San Antonio River Walk eatery Fiume Pizzeria & Wine Bar now open

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar is now open near the Arneson River Theater.

Fiume Pizzeria and Wine Bar has opened on the San Antonio River Walk, promising to fuse Texas ingredients with Neapolitan-style pizza techniques.Fiume's owners uses the term "Texapoletana" to describe its artisan pizzas, which incorporate locally sourced ingredients. Among the menu's offerings are a Texas Heat specialty pie made with smoked bacon and Italian sweet peppers and deserts including homemade gelato with local berries.Fiume cultivated the first yeast for its pizzas roughly two yeas ago, according to its opening announcement, and a fermented “mother” gives its dough a deep, natural flavor often lacking in commercial yeast.A signature Ferrari-red Fiero pizza oven provides a focal point on its open-air patio, according to the owners.Located near the Arneson River Theater at 200 S. Alamo St., Fiume is open daily from 5-10 p.m.