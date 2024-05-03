New spot The Newstand to serve sandwiches and coffee in downtown San Antonio

Instagram / thenewstandtx
The Newstand will serve sandwiches on house-baked focaccia.
Casual dining spot the Newstand will make its debut this Tuesday at the Jefferson Bank building on Broadway, the Express-News reports
.
Located at 1900 Broadway, Suite 106, the Newsstand will serve up a variety of sandwiches along with coffee and espresso-based sippers using roasts from Austin’s Proud Mary Coffee and San Antonio’s Pulp Coffee Roasters.
“We want to provide the best experience for two kinds of coffee consumers,” co-owner Page Pressley told the daily. “The boutique coffee consumer that’s looking for something special, harder to get and experiential. And then the Starbucks and Dutch Bros. consumer, who’s looking to get something that’s quick and convenient that they can customize to match their palate.”
Pressley's culinary background stretches more than 20 years, and includes cheffing stints within nationally lauded Austin restaurant group Emmer & Rye and Philadelphia's Star Restaurants. He also spent years as private chef for actor Tommy Lee Jones.
Most recently, Pressley helped develop restaurant projects at San Antonio's Pearl as the culinary director of the complex's in-house hospitality firm.
Pressley will operate the Newstand alongside partner Dez Rodriguez, a pediatric speech therapist for whom the sandwich spot will be a first foray into the hospitality biz. Pressley told the Express-News
that Rodriguez's natural people skills and ability to instantly master any task she sets out to conquer will serve her well.
Pastry chef Jamie Nunn will turn out a daily lineup of sticky buns, chocolate chip cookies, blueberry muffins and brownies as well as breads such as banana bread, house-baked focaccia and sesame ciabatta, Presley told the Express-News
. Sandwiches will run the gamut from a Philly roast pork, a New York Italian, egg salad, a smoked salmon BLT and a Chicago beef sandwich reminiscent of the one touted on the hit TV show The Bear
.
The Newstand also plans to sell wine by the glass and the bottle along with canned and bottled beer.
And, as the name suggests, guests will also be able to pick up physical copies of daily newspapers and magazines such as the New York Times
, the Wall Street Journal
, the Express-News
, Bon Appetit
, the San Antonio Current
, Garden & Gun
, Thrasher
and Rolling Stone
.
Past its May 7 grand opening, The Newstand will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily in the same building as the swanky new sushi bar Nineteen Hyaku, 1900 Broadway, Suite 106.
