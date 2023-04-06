New study reports that 34% of Americans are trying to drink less alcohol this year

The research also found that 45% of people would like to go to a sober bar, while 28% have tried to 'break up' with booze.

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 5:12 pm

A significant percentage of U.S. residents say they're trying to consume less alcohol. - Pexels / Chris F
Pexels / Chris F
A significant percentage of U.S. residents say they're trying to consume less alcohol.
If you're toying with the idea of cutting down on your alcohol intake, a new study suggests you’re not alone.

Indeed, 34% of Americans are looking to consume less booze this year, New York-based consumer trend firm NC Solutions found in an analysis published this week. Its researchers surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. residents to find out what’s driving the dry movement, including a growing interest in non-alcoholic drinks and sober bars.

Beyond a large share of people saying they'd like to cut back on alcohol, 45% said they're interested in going to a sober bar and 39% wish there were more such bars in their area.

According to the study, 28% have tried to “break up” with alcohol, while 1 in 4 said they don't touch the stuff at all. Respondents' top reasons for distancing themselves from booze include not liking the taste (32%), addiction running in the family (28%) and wanting to save money (21%).

The new research comes as the popularity of sober bars and dry cocktails increases nationwide — and in San Antonio. Alcohol consumption in high-income countries has been falling since 2002, according to a study published in The International Journal of Drug Policy.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

