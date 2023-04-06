New study reports that 34% of Americans are trying to drink less alcohol this year

Pexels / Chris F
A significant percentage of U.S. residents say they're trying to consume less alcohol.
If you're toying with the idea of cutting down on your alcohol intake, a new study suggests you’re not alone.
Indeed, 34% of Americans are looking to consume less booze this year, New York-based consumer trend firm NC Solutions found in an analysis published this week
. Its researchers surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. residents to find out what’s driving the dry movement, including a growing interest in non-alcoholic drinks and sober bars.
Beyond a large share of people saying they'd like to cut back on alcohol, 45% said they're interested in going to a sober bar and 39% wish there were more such bars in their area.
According to the study, 28% have tried to “break up” with alcohol, while 1 in 4 said they don't touch the stuff at all. Respondents' top reasons for distancing themselves from booze include not liking the taste (32%), addiction running in the family (28%) and wanting to save money (21%).
The new research comes as the popularity of sober bars and dry cocktails increases nationwide — and in San Antonio
. Alcohol consumption in high-income countries has been falling since 2002, according to a study published in The International Journal of Drug Policy.
