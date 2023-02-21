New-to-San Antonio chain FiiZ Drinks to hold grand opening this Saturday for Broadway store

To celebrate the grand opening, the drive-thru spot will offer free customizable drinks.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St., sat empty since 2018. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Once a Sonic Drive-In, the property at 3521 Broadway St., sat empty since 2018.
Customizable-drinks chain FiiZ Drinks will hold a grand opening this Saturday for its first San Antonio store, located just south of Alamo Heights, according to details the company shared in a neighborhood Facebook group.

The new outpost will offer an extensive menu of sodas, smoothies and Italian sodas — all customizable with fruit purees and flavored syrups. To celebrate the grand opening, the spot will offer free beverages from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., according to its announcement.

The Utah-based chain's online menu also includes snacks such as pretzels and churro-stye donuts. However, it's unclear whether the new store will offer all food and drink options this weekend.

The property at 3521 Broadway St. sat empty since 2018.  FiiZ Drinks took it over late last year and started renovations.

Moving forward, FiiZ will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, according to a Google Business page.

Founded in 2014, FiiZ operates locations in Spring and League, near Houston, with forthcoming locations in Corpus Christi and Jordan Ranch, also near Houston. Earlier this year, the chain shared plans for another San Antonio-area store at 7215 E. Loop 1604 North in Converse. That one will open early next year.

Newsletters

