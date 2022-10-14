New two-story food truck park coming to San Antonio's East Side

Operated by Cruising Kitchens, a local fabricator of mobile kitchens, the new park will open next spring.

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 5:24 pm

Cruising Kitchens president and CEO Cameron Davies posted a rendering of the upcoming food truck park to social media. - Instagram / mrcamerondavies
Cruising Kitchens, a San Antonio-based manufacturer of mobile kitchens, plans to unveil a massive, two-story food truck park on the city's East Side, according to a social media post.

If the Cruising Kitchens name sounds familiar, it may be because the company   opened the Boardwalk on Bulverde, the city’s first bona-fide food truck park in 2010. However, the business closed the park roughly five years later to focus on its booming business of fabricating food trucks for high-profile clients, ranging from Whataburger to Rockstar Energy.

Now, Cruising Kitchens President and CEO Cameron Cameron Davies plans to revive the Boardwalk in a new East Side location, which also happens to be home to the roughly 100,000-square-foot warehouse and parking lot where the company assembles its food trailers.  

"It's going to be everything the original Boardwalk had, but just on steroids now," Davies told MySA, which first reported on news. "We made it two-story so now people can head to the top and sit outside and enjoy the view downtown.”
The revived Boardwalk  food truck park will run along the city block at 314 Nolan St., where Cruising Kitchens set up shop in 2021. The company may bring back some food options that were available at the original park, such as Kaycee Cones and Cambo's Cantina, Davies told the news site.

Davies plans opening the new facility by the end of February or early March, MySA reports.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
