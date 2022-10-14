New two-story food truck park coming to San Antonio's East Side

If the Cruising Kitchens name sounds familiar, it may be because the company opened the Boardwalk on Bulverde, the city’s first bona-fide food truck park in 2010. However, the business closed the park roughly five years later to focus on its booming business of fabricating food trucks for high-profile clients, ranging from Whataburger to Rockstar Energy.
Now, Cruising Kitchens President and CEO Cameron Cameron Davies plans to revive the Boardwalk in a new East Side location, which also happens to be home to the roughly 100,000-square-foot warehouse and parking lot where the company assembles its food trailers.
"It's going to be everything the original Boardwalk had, but just on steroids now," Davies told MySA, which first reported on news. "We made it two-story so now people can head to the top and sit outside and enjoy the view downtown.”
The revived Boardwalk food truck park will run along the city block at 314 Nolan St., where Cruising Kitchens set up shop in 2021. The company may bring back some food options that were available at the original park, such as Kaycee Cones and Cambo's Cantina, Davies told the news site.
Davies plans opening the new facility by the end of February or early March, MySA reports.
