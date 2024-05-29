New vegan concept Kind Burgers opening on San Antonio's South Side

Instagram / kindburgers
Kind Burgers is located at 1305 Pleasanton Road.
Griselda Munoz, the chef behind plant-based eateries Vegan Avenue and Plantology
, will open a new concept June 14, this one slinging vegan burgers on the South Side, MySA reports
.
Kind Burgers will offer plant-based burgers, smoothies and milkshakes at 1305 Pleasanton Road, just a stone's throw from HASH Vegan Eats
, another locally owned restaurant that eschews animal products. Munoz told the news site she expects a Friday, June 14, soft opening for the new venture.
"Our food will be free from cholesterol, trans fat and animal products, [and this] will be accomplished without compromising flavor and quality," Munoz told MySA.
As with Munoz's two other restaurants, everything at Kind Burgers will be prepared in a celiac-safe environment, and menu items can be modified to accommodate guests with food allergies and dietary restrictions.
Munoz told MySA she wants to provide healthy, accessible meals to the South Side community.
When it opens, Kind Burgers will operate from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, the business told the Current
via Instagram.
