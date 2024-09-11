New wine bar Vino Grotta opening in Northwest San Antonio later this year

Vino Grotta is expected to open as soon as November at 19338 Babcock Road, Suite 209, inside Terra Mont Square, which also includes Beerhead Bar & Eatery, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The shopping complex is located near Friedrich Wilderness Trails and La Cantera.
Construction on the the new wine bar began Sept. 9, according to details in the filing. The 1,900-square-foot space will cost $250,000 to build from the ground up, the document also notes.
The Current reached out to KMRK Development LLC, the owner listed in the filing, for more more details but got no response by press time.
Right now, Vino Grotta's bare-bones website invites future guests to "sip, relax, enjoy," but it doesn't offer additional information. However, site visitors can sign up for a newsletter to receive updates on the bar as they become available.
