North Carolina-based Bubba’s 33 now open on San Antonio’s South Side

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bubba’s 33 Bubba’s 33 has opened a new location on the city’s South side.

The Bubba’s 33 chain — known for its pizzas, burgers, wings and countless TV screens — has opened a new location near the Brooks mixed-use development.Located at 2638 S.E. Military Drive, the new South Side eatery opened officially on Wednesday, bringing 225 jobs to the area. The 7,575-square-foot eatery features a covered patio, as well as the requisite wall-to-wall TVs the chain is known for.It's the fourth Bubba's 33 in the Alamo City.An expansive menu includes stone-baked pizza, beef and bacon burgers, wings, lasagna and marinated ribeye. Bubba’s 33 will serve lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.The first Bubba’s 33 opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The new South San Antonio location is the company's 42nd nationwide.