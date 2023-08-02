LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

North Carolina-based Bubba’s 33 now open on San Antonio’s South Side

The new restaurant is the chain's fourth San Antonio location.

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 4:32 pm

click to enlarge Bubba’s 33 has opened a new location on the city’s South side. - Courtesy Photo / Bubba’s 33
Courtesy Photo / Bubba’s 33
Bubba’s 33 has opened a new location on the city’s South side.
The Bubba’s 33 chain — known for its pizzas, burgers, wings and countless TV screens — has opened a new location near the Brooks mixed-use development.

Located at 2638 S.E. Military Drive, the new South Side eatery opened officially on Wednesday, bringing 225 jobs to the area. The 7,575-square-foot eatery features a covered patio, as well as the requisite wall-to-wall TVs the chain is known for.

It's the fourth Bubba's 33 in the Alamo City.

An expansive menu includes stone-baked pizza, beef and bacon burgers, wings, lasagna and marinated ribeye. Bubba’s 33 will serve lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The first Bubba’s 33 opened in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The new South San Antonio location is the company's 42nd nationwide.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

