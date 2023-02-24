North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles eyes spring opening for first San Antonio store

click to enlarge
Flickr / Mr. Blue MauMau
Bojangles is set to open its first San Antonio store this spring.
North Carolina-based chain Bojangles expects to begin serving fried chicken and biscuits at its first San Antonio location sometime this spring, MySA reports
.
A partner in the franchise group developing Bojangles' 8610 Potranco Road location told the news site that the store, now under construction, will be open for breakfast in addition to lunch and dinner.
Bojangles made its North Texas debut in June 2021, and officials eventually revealed that they expect to open 50 restaurants
between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston over time.
Initially, the chain announced plans for locations in Northeast San Antonio, but the Potranco Road store is the only one currently under construction, according to state regulatory filings.
Currently, Bojangles operates in 14 states.
