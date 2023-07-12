North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles will open its first San Antonio store July 24

Facebook / Bojangles-San Antonio, TX Bojangles will open its first Alamo City location on July 24.

It’s nearly Bo time, San Antonio! North Carolina-based fried chicken and biscuit chain Bojangles will open its first Alamo City location on July 24.The company took to social media late Tuesday to announce the opening of the new store, located at 8730 Potranco Road, near the bustling intersection of Potranco and Highway 151.Bojangles made its North Texas debut in June 2021, and officials eventually revealed that they expect to open 50 restaurants between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston over time. Though the chain had initially announced plans for locations in Northeast San Antonio, the Potranco Road store is the only one currently listed in state regulatory filings.The first Bojangles location opened in 1977 in Charlotte. The chain serves up fried yardbird in numerous applications — including sandwiches, strips and salads — in 14 states.