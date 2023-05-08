North San Antonio boba-tea spot The Nest Cafe will hold grand opening this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy / The Nest Cafe Nest's ube tiger sugar milk teas feature a torched-crust top.

The Nest Cafe will host its grand opening this weekend, offering Alamo City boba fanatics another spot to enjoy tapioca pearls.



The new spot, located at 6903 Blanco Road, has been serving in a soft-opening capacity since April. To welcome customers on Saturday and Sunday, it will offer a buy one-get one deal on all drinks, according to a press statement from the owners. All customers during those two days also will be entered into drawing to win a Nintendo Switch.



Beyond its customizable boba offerings, the Nest will offer a variety of sweet sippable drinks, its owners also said. Those include horchatas, limeades and an ube tiger sugar milk with a creme brûlée-style torched-sugar crust.



While Nest's primary focus is drinks, its food menu will include a limited number of pan-Asian dishes, such as garlic noodles, Korean fried chicken and Japanese curry fries.