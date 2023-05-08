Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

North San Antonio boba-tea spot The Nest Cafe will hold grand opening this weekend

The cafe will offer customers fully customizable boba and tea drink options along with pan-Asian fare

By on Mon, May 8, 2023 at 11:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nest's ube tiger sugar milk teas feature a torched-crust top. - Courtesy / The Nest Cafe
Courtesy / The Nest Cafe
Nest's ube tiger sugar milk teas feature a torched-crust top.
The Nest Cafe will host its grand opening this weekend, offering Alamo City boba fanatics another spot to enjoy tapioca pearls.

The new spot, located at 6903 Blanco Road, has been serving in a soft-opening capacity since April. To welcome customers on Saturday and Sunday, it will offer a buy one-get one deal on all drinks, according to a press statement from the owners. All customers during those two days also will be entered into drawing to win a Nintendo Switch.

Beyond its customizable boba offerings, the Nest will offer a variety of sweet sippable drinks, its owners also said. Those include horchatas, limeades and an ube tiger sugar milk with a creme brûlée-style torched-sugar crust.

While Nest's primary focus is drinks, its food menu will include a limited number of pan-Asian dishes, such as garlic noodles, Korean fried chicken and Japanese curry fries. 
click to enlarge Beyond the customizable teas The Nest Cafe will offer pan-Asian bites such as Korean fried chicken. - Courtesy / The Nest Cafe
Courtesy / The Nest Cafe
Beyond the customizable teas The Nest Cafe will offer pan-Asian bites such as Korean fried chicken.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Yelp names San Antonio's Comfort Café the second-best Mother's Day brunch spot in U.S.

By Nina Rangel

Pay-what-you-can charity restaurant Comfort Café serves up classic breakfast and lunch foods including pancakes.

La Focaccia, Bar House San Antonio: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

La Focaccia Italian Grill is located at the intersection of South Presa and South Alamo streets.

Rosario's new Southtown San Antonio restaurant opens 5,000-square-foot rooftop bar

By Nina Rangel

Southtown’s Rosario’s Comidamex & Bar has opened its rooftop bar.

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will bring epic '80s-themed dining to Boerne this fall

By Nina Rangel

Darkside Brick Oven Pizza Co. will include a life-sized, Michael J. Fox-era Teen Wolf figure.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us