North San Antonio boba-tea spot The Nest Cafe will hold grand opening this weekend

The new spot, located at 6903 Blanco Road, has been serving in a soft-opening capacity since April. To welcome customers on Saturday and Sunday, it will offer a buy one-get one deal on all drinks, according to a press statement from the owners. All customers during those two days also will be entered into drawing to win a Nintendo Switch.
Beyond its customizable boba offerings, the Nest will offer a variety of sweet sippable drinks, its owners also said. Those include horchatas, limeades and an ube tiger sugar milk with a creme brûlée-style torched-sugar crust.
While Nest's primary focus is drinks, its food menu will include a limited number of pan-Asian dishes, such as garlic noodles, Korean fried chicken and Japanese curry fries.
