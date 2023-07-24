Northeast San Antonio barbecue hotspot Windmill Ice House closed 'until further notice'

Instagram / windmill_ice_house Windmill Ice House opened in spring 2021.

Northeast San Antonio barbecue and “dino-rib” purveyor Windmill Ice House has closed its doors, although it's not immediately clear whether the move is temporary or permanent.Management indicated the closure in a Monday Facebook message, saying simply, “It’s been real, San Antonio. Stay tuned for updates.”Thereached out to Windmill Ice House officials for more details but received no response by press time Monday afternoon.The eatery opened at 2769 Nacogdoches Road in spring 2021, offering a variety of smoked meats along with yard games and a playground. It received its beer and wine license in December of that year and also hosted live music.