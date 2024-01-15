EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Northeast San Antonio staple Old Main Ice House reopening this week following fire

The Cibolo nightlife staple will reopen Thursday and resume its regular operating hours the following day.

By on Mon, Jan 15, 2024 at 1:50 pm

Old Main Ice House will reopen to the public Thursday. - Facebook / Old Main Ice House
Facebook / Old Main Ice House
Old Main Ice House will reopen to the public Thursday.
Cibolo nightlife staple Old Main Ice House will reopen this week following weeks of closure to repair damage from a November fire.

The nightspot suffered an early morning blaze that destroyed much of the building’s interior. The structure was still viable, and owner Nick Marquez said in a Sunday Facebook post that he's reopening the business this Thursday. 

Marquez invited guests to stop in starting at 4 p.m. that day, and noted that Old Main, located 110 N. Main Street, will resume its daily operating hours starting Friday. No Mames Tacos food truck will provide food on reopening day. The drinkers live music lineup will resume with JR Herrera Acoustic on Friday.

Starting Friday, Old Main's operating hours will be 4 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday.

