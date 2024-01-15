Northeast San Antonio staple Old Main Ice House reopening this week following fire

Facebook / Old Main Ice House
Old Main Ice House will reopen to the public Thursday.
Cibolo nightlife staple Old Main Ice House will reopen this week following weeks of closure to repair damage from a November fire.
The nightspot suffered an early morning blaze
that destroyed much of the building’s interior. The structure was still viable, and owner Nick Marquez said in a Sunday Facebook post
that he's reopening the business this Thursday.
Marquez invited guests to stop in starting at 4 p.m. that day, and noted that Old Main, located 110 N. Main Street, will resume its daily operating hours starting Friday. No Mames Tacos food truck will provide food on reopening day. The drinkers live music lineup will resume with JR Herrera Acoustic on Friday.
Starting Friday, Old Main's operating hours will be 4 p.m.-midnight Monday through Friday, noon-1 a.m. Saturday and noon-midnight Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed