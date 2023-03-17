Northwest San Antonio business Sarah's Barbacoa has shut down

“It is with a heavy heart to say we will be closing our doors to Sarah’s Barbacoa with no chance of opening in the foreseeable future," owner Sarah Hernandez said in a Thursday Facebook post. The business is located at 6330 De Zavala Road.
While Hernadez said her decision wasn't easy, she noted that she'd received another opportunity that was too good to pass up. She was mum about what that opportunity is, but noted that other members of her family who help with the restaurant also have new ventures to pursue.
“We have been praying and thinking about this for a while now and didn’t know if or when it would happen but with my sister wanting to step down to focus on her Public Health Career," Hernadez said in the post.
“My dad’s construction business taking off, my mom wanting to focus of other projects and I myself have been given an amazing opportunity to build my career and to grow and learn a lot more.”
