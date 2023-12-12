LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Northwest San Antonio cake shop taking donations after car crashes into building

Letty's Cakes is trying to move out its inventory while taking donations to help with repairs.

By on Tue, Dec 12, 2023 at 10:56 am

Letty's Cakes is located at 1717 Fredericksburg Road.
Screen Capture / Google Street View
Letty's Cakes is located at 1717 Fredericksburg Road.
A 13-year-old cake shop in Northwest San Antonio is asking for community help after a car crashed into its building, causing serious damage.

A driver lost control of his SUV and crashed into Letty's Cakes at 1717 Fredericksburg Road just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, TV station KENS5 reports. The driver, whom police described as a man in his 50s or 60s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Letty’s is now stuck with a damaged building and a shop full of wares, which include red velvet, piña colada cakes and a variety of flavored tres leches cakes, according to details on its website. In a Facebook post, the shop asked customers to help move out the inventory and added that donations toward repairs would be helpful.

“… Had an accident at are (sic) shop don’t want them to go to waste,” the post read.

Each cake runs $30, which is discounted from original prices of $35-45, and staff will be onsite until 4 p.m. today or until sellout, according to the bakery's website.

Letty’s Cakes was established in 2010 and sells custom cakes for wedding, quinceañera and special occasions. The shop is located in the Deco District, near the intersection of Fredericksburg Road and West Kings Highway.

