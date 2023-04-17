Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

click to enlarge
The House Creates for Tampico Hard Punch
Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.
San Antonians who think fondly on childhood thirsts quenched by gallon jugs of brightly colored Tampico punch can now reactivate that memory in a decidedly more adult fashion.
Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works — the same company behind 2021’s Sonic Drive In hard seltzers
— has launched alcoholic Tampico Hard Punch in Texas.
The new flavored malt beverage line features two flavors: Hard Punch Citrus — a combination of orange, tangerine and lemon — and Hard Punch Island, featuring a blend of pineapple, banana and orange flavors.
Tampico Hard Punch drinks are available in four packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce single-serve cans. Each sipper clocks in at 8% ABV.
