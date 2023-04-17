Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

The brand many of us remember from our childhood now has an alcohol-spiked version.

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas. - The House Creates for Tampico Hard Punch
The House Creates for Tampico Hard Punch
Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.
San Antonians who think fondly on childhood thirsts quenched by gallon jugs of brightly colored Tampico punch can now reactivate that memory in a decidedly more adult fashion.

Oklahoma City-based craft brewery COOP Ale Works — the same company behind 2021’s Sonic Drive In hard seltzers — has launched alcoholic Tampico Hard Punch in Texas.

The new flavored malt beverage line features two flavors: Hard Punch Citrus — a combination of orange, tangerine and lemon — and Hard Punch Island, featuring a blend of pineapple, banana and orange flavors.

Tampico Hard Punch drinks are available in four packs of 12-ounce cans and 24-ounce single-serve cans. Each sipper clocks in at 8% ABV.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

