Ocho restaurant at San Antonio’s Hotel Havana reviving Christmas tamal dinner

Each massive tamal is served family-style with sides of calabacitas soup, rice and beans.

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 11:34 am

click to enlarge Hotel Havana's A Christmas Tamal dinner is returning Dec. 23-24. - Courtesy Photo / Hotel Havana
Courtesy Photo / Hotel Havana
Hotel Havana's A Christmas Tamal dinner is returning Dec. 23-24.
Hotel Havana will revisit its A Christmas Tamal dinner, which features the traditional family tamal recipe resident chef Jesse Kuykendall, otherwise known as Chef Kirk.

The event will take place at Hotel Havana’s picturesque Ocho restaurant Dec. 23-24 during normal dinner service, according to officials with the downtown property.

The dinner is planned around gigantic, handmade tamales — each can feed up to four guests — that can be made with a choice of pork, chicken or vegetarian fillings. Each tamal is served family-style, with sides of calabacitas soup, rice and beans.

The first A Christmas Tamal dinner took place in 2019. Since then, Chef Kirk has become the first San Antonio chef to win Food Network competition show Chopped and relocated their Mexican street food concept Milpa to new digs on the East Side. The chef was also named one of San Antonio’s Creative City of Gastronomy chef ambassadors, which represent the city locally, nationally and internationally as a culinary powerhouse.

Reservations for A Christmas Tamal dinner, held at Ocho, 1015 Navarro St., can be made via the restaurant’s website.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

